ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the period. ABM Industries accounts for approximately 0.9% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of ABM Industries worth $7,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABM. Creative Planning boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Price Performance

ABM Industries stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.73. The company had a trading volume of 119,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,692. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.57.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 14,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $680,827.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 350,391 shares in the company, valued at $15,921,767.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

