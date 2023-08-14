ABCMETA Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $899,690.93 and approximately $80.04 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004882 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00019894 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017572 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013899 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,413.39 or 1.00027330 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000897 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $53.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

