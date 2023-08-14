A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,214 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 11.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,014,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,151,000 after purchasing an additional 105,120 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in A10 Networks by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,971,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,508,000 after acquiring an additional 148,301 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in A10 Networks in the first quarter worth about $141,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 50.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 12,112 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,698 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Robert Scott Weber sold 1,860 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $28,792.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 19,132 shares in the company, valued at $296,163.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Robert Scott Weber sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $28,792.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 19,132 shares in the company, valued at $296,163.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 47,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $656,550.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,609,068.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,636. Insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATEN stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.31. The stock had a trading volume of 185,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.75. A10 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $19.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

