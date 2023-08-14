A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Receives $19,725.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19,725.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. DNB Markets cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Danske cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Kepler Capital Markets raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Trading Down 0.7 %

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $9.66 on Monday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $13.94. The stock has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.83.

(Get Free Report

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S engages in the transport and logistics business worldwide. The company's Ocean segment is involved in the container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brand names; and sale of bunker oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.