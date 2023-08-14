91,015 Shares in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Bought by Valliance Asset Management Ltd

Valliance Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 91,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,719,000. Futu accounts for about 8.4% of Valliance Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Valliance Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.06% of Futu at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Futu by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Futu by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Futu by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Futu in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FUTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Futu from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Futu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Futu from $27.00 to $32.15 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Futu has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.18.

Futu Trading Down 0.1 %

FUTU stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,829. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $72.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.05.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $318.46 million for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 41.87% and a return on equity of 17.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Futu Profile

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

