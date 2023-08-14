836 Shares in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Acquired by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24,546.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,934,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898,275 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,782,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 544.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,306,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,582 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,115,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,434,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,364,000 after acquiring an additional 839,653 shares during the period.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $54.16 on Monday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $57.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.50.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.