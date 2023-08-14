600 Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Acquired by Richelieu Gestion PLC

Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after buying an additional 1,167,553 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,604,000 after buying an additional 1,322,495 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,052,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,215,000 after purchasing an additional 94,157 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $858,070,000. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,803,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,807,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EL shares. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.54.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $0.72 on Monday, reaching $166.91. 946,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,804. The stock has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a PE ratio of 55.56, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.59 and a twelve month high of $284.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.