5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 70.3% from the July 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

5N Plus Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of 5N Plus stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.91. 933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,487. The company has a market cap of $257.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.73 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.22. 5N Plus has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $2.91.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. 5N Plus had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $59.08 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on FPLSF shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on 5N Plus from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

