598,980 Shares in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 598,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $21,926,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.24% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $447,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,221,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 169,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 25,222 shares during the last quarter.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $40.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day moving average of $39.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 2.02. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $47.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $324,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,592.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $56.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PLAY
About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- As Exxon Mobil Consolidates, Is A New Rally Bubbling Up?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.