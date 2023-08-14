5,862 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Bought by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Accenture by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,484,000 after buying an additional 15,573 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $309.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,659. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $312.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.54. The stock has a market cap of $205.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $327.93.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.20.

In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

