42-coin (42) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.13

42-coin (42) traded 34.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 14th. 42-coin has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $6.13 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 42-coin coin can now be bought for about $38,109.47 or 1.30057665 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 42-coin has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 42-coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.87 or 0.00279416 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00013410 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00021093 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000460 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003408 BTC.

42-coin Coin Profile

42-coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 42-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42's.42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 42-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 42-coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 42-coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.