413 Shares in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Acquired by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the first quarter worth $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 3.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 24.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after buying an additional 16,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on IEX. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.73.

IDEX Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:IEX traded down $1.40 on Monday, hitting $222.01. 172,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,080. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.45. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $195.27 and a 1 year high of $246.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.07. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $846.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 33.12%.

IDEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.