2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target Lowered to $8.60 at The Goldman Sachs Group

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $8.60 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. 500.com restated a maintains rating on shares of 2U in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $7.40 to $5.30 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 2U from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 2U currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.22. 2U has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in 2U by 6.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,565,264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 100,151 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the second quarter worth approximately $727,000. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 9.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

