298,122 Shares in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 298,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Stagwell as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Stagwell by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 17,623 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Stagwell by 9.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 9,392 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stagwell during the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in Stagwell by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 884,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after acquiring an additional 123,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell in the first quarter valued at about $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STGW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Stagwell from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Stagwell from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens downgraded Stagwell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.38.

Stagwell Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STGW opened at $5.68 on Monday. Stagwell Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Stagwell Profile

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

