2,973 Shares in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Bought by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,973 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 111.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 504.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter worth $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 32.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $80.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.46. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 12.30 and a quick ratio of 12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.10, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CoStar Group

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $2,785,933.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,208 shares in the company, valued at $14,280,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CoStar Group news, CTO Frank Simuro sold 92,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $8,274,695.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 264,483 shares in the company, valued at $23,710,900.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $2,785,933.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156,208 shares in the company, valued at $14,280,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,474 shares of company stock valued at $15,103,488 over the last 90 days. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.