27,418 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Acquired by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,418 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $7,666,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.55.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $288.05. 462,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,545,743. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.57. The company has a market capitalization of $209.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,271.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,974 shares of company stock worth $4,082,530. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.