26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) Short Interest Up 52.8% in July

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 52.8% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

26 Capital Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ ADER opened at $11.24 on Monday. 26 Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 26 Capital Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,786,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition by 10.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 27.07% of the company’s stock.

About 26 Capital Acquisition

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

