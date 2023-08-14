25,000 Shares in BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Purchased by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in BioSig Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,035,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BioSig Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BioSig Technologies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 16,405 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BioSig Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 411,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in BioSig Technologies by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

BioSig Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSGM opened at $0.62 on Monday. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

BioSig Technologies ( NASDAQ:BSGM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. BioSig Technologies had a negative return on equity of 961.01% and a negative net margin of 9,336.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioSig Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a medical device company, commercializes advanced digital signal processing technology platform for the treatment of cardiovascular arrhythmias. The company offers PURE EP system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time, as well as is designed to address long-standing limitations that slow and disrupt cardiac catheter ablation procedures.

