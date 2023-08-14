23,407 Shares in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Acquired by Forge First Asset Management Inc.

Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000. XPEL makes up 0.7% of Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Forge First Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of XPEL as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEL. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in XPEL by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in XPEL during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in XPEL by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in XPEL during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPEL Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XPEL traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.29. 65,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,128. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.13 and a 1 year high of $87.46.

Insider Activity

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.47 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $708,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 413,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,298,912.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other XPEL news, Director Mark Adams sold 19,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,491,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,181,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,605,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $708,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 413,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,298,912.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,211 shares of company stock valued at $7,701,458 in the last three months. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on XPEL from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

Featured Articles

