23,407 Shares in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Acquired by Forge First Asset Management Inc.

Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000. XPEL makes up 0.7% of Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Forge First Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of XPEL as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEL. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in XPEL by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in XPEL during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in XPEL by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in XPEL during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
XPEL Stock Performance
NASDAQ:XPEL traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.29. 65,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,128. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.13 and a 1 year high of $87.46.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $708,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 413,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,298,912.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other XPEL news, Director Mark Adams sold 19,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,491,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,181,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,605,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $708,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 413,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,298,912.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,211 shares of company stock valued at $7,701,458 in the last three months. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on XPEL from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.
About XPEL
XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.
