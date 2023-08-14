1peco (1PECO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $30.92 Million

1peco (1PECO) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One 1peco token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000701 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, 1peco has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. 1peco has a market capitalization of $30.92 million and approximately $104.69 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1peco Token Profile

1peco launched on August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. The official website for 1peco is www.1eco.io. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1peco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld.

Buying and Selling 1peco

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1peco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1peco should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1peco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

