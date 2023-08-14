1834 Investment Advisors Co. Raises Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 239.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,995 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 1,538.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth $31,676,265,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 1,361.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.83.

Read Our Latest Report on MMM

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $1.15 on Monday, hitting $103.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,838. 3M has a 12-month low of $92.38 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The company has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.01 and a 200-day moving average of $104.66.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -211.27%.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.