1834 Investment Advisors Co. Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 202.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,391 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,338,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,978,329. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

