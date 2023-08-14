1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $11.86 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,099 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.4% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH traded up $3.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $511.25. 787,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,557,785. The company’s 50-day moving average is $486.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $486.49. The company has a market cap of $473.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $577.53.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

