1834 Investment Advisors Co. Buys 117,431 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 495.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,431 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $5,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 151,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,682,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,019,000 after acquiring an additional 217,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 159,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 39,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CAG stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,126,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,298,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.46. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.54.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.59%.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,497,512.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

