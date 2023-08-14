1834 Investment Advisors Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,692 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,098 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $347,821,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 79.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,156,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,867,000 after acquiring an additional 952,711 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $410.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,340,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,750,095. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $422.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $407.68 and a 200 day moving average of $385.98. The company has a market capitalization of $328.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

