1,528 Shares in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Bought by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6,975.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 66,752 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,427,000 after buying an additional 1,398,400 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $37.97 on Monday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $40.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.53.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.