14,707 Shares in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Acquired by Forefront Wealth Management Inc.

Forefront Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000. Hub Group comprises approximately 1.6% of Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Hub Group by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Hub Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hub Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hub Group by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Hub Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Hub Group from $110.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hub Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens raised their price target on Hub Group from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.83.

HUBG stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.01. 23,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,122. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.93. Hub Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.77 and a fifty-two week high of $104.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.03. Hub Group had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

