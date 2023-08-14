1,207 Shares in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Acquired by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,300,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,427 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 3,110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 685,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,279,000 after buying an additional 664,126 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 474,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,855,000 after buying an additional 77,690 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,788,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 142,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLGB opened at $24.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.87. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $25.55.

About Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

