10,118 Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Purchased by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,118 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.86.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,312.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,109. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VEEV traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $193.30. 126,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,849. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.43 and its 200-day moving average is $182.88. The stock has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.96. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $231.42.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $526.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

