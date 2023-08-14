10,073 Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Bought by BHK Investment Advisors LLC

BHK Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,073 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Regions Financial by 307.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 715.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Regions Financial by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

RF traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $20.33. 2,108,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,973,127. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RF shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In other news, Director J Thomas Hill purchased 11,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,735.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director J Thomas Hill acquired 11,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,490.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

