100,000 Shares in Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC) Purchased by Crystalline Management Inc.

Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Jupiter Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $934,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Jupiter Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $525,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Jupiter Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $311,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Jupiter Acquisition by 75.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 769,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after buying an additional 330,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jupiter Acquisition by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jupiter Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,090. Jupiter Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.15.

Jupiter Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Jupiter Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hobe Sound, Florida.

