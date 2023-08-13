Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Announces Earnings Results

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Zomedica had a negative net margin of 94.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 million.

Zomedica Stock Performance

Zomedica stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.20. 5,455,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,139,999. Zomedica has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.38. The stock has a market cap of $196.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zomedica

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Zomedica during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zomedica in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zomedica in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Zomedica by 1,047.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 198,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 181,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Zomedica by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 269,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 104,143 shares in the last quarter. 9.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zomedica

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company offers diagnostic products comprising TRUFORMA Bulk Acoustic Wave point of care diagnostic platform and VetGuardian, a zero-touch vital signs remote monitoring system, as well as Revo Squared imaging platform comprising diagnostic imaging products and services for use in animal health.

