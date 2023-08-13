xSUSHI 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $13,876.67 (XSUSHI)

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 13th. One xSUSHI token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003418 BTC on exchanges. xSUSHI has a market capitalization of $84.18 million and $13,876.67 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, xSUSHI has traded up 8.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

xSUSHI’s launch date was September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. xSUSHI’s official website is www.sushiswap.fi. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xSUSHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xSUSHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xSUSHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

