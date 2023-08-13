XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) versus Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Head-To-Head Review

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) and Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

XOS has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strattec Security has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get XOS alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for XOS and Strattec Security, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XOS 0 2 3 0 2.60 Strattec Security 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

XOS presently has a consensus price target of $2.12, indicating a potential upside of 472.97%. Given XOS’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe XOS is more favorable than Strattec Security.

This table compares XOS and Strattec Security’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOS $36.38 million 1.73 -$73.32 million ($0.52) -0.71 Strattec Security $492.95 million 0.19 $7.03 million ($1.70) -13.52

Strattec Security has higher revenue and earnings than XOS. Strattec Security is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XOS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.1% of XOS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of Strattec Security shares are held by institutional investors. 53.1% of XOS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Strattec Security shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares XOS and Strattec Security’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOS -312.96% -89.51% -51.83% Strattec Security -1.35% -0.90% -0.60%

About XOS

(Get Free Report)

Xos, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It also offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Strattec Security

(Get Free Report)

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products. It also offers full service and aftermarket support services for its products. The company markets its products to automotive and light truck original equipment manufacturers, as well as other transportation-related manufacturers; and through wholesale distributors, other marketers, and users of component parts, as well as certain products to non-automotive commercial customers. It also exports its products to Europe, South America, Korea, China, and India. Strattec Security Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.