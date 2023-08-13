Wrapped TRON Price Hits $0.0773 on Major Exchanges (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Wrapped TRON has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion and $51,268.25 worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.0773 or 0.00000263 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.07709842 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $224,537.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

