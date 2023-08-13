Wrapped HBAR Trading Down 1.3% This Week (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Wrapped HBAR has a total market cap of $1.88 billion and approximately $302,713.04 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be purchased for about $0.0569 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped HBAR

Wrapped HBAR was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,960,788,985 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, "Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 32,960,788,984.691944 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.05619555 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $228,343.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/."

