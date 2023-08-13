World Mobile Token Price Tops $0.13 (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 12th. During the last week, World Mobile Token has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. World Mobile Token has a total market cap of $57.12 million and $569,533.01 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Mobile Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000450 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00041948 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00028662 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013811 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004525 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000136 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 431,830,013 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

World Mobile Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using US dollars.

