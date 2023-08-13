Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 575 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,284,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

Yum! Brands stock opened at $134.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $143.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.23.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $179,100.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,789.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total transaction of $531,603.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,846,072.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $179,100.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,789.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,013 shares of company stock worth $2,468,504 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

