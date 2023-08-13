Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 3,100 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of TFLO stock opened at $50.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.53. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.28 and a 12-month high of $50.68.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

