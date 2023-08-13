Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 338,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,343,000 after buying an additional 37,174 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth $423,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL opened at $76.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.28. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.03 and a 12 month high of $78.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $1,216,794.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $1,216,794.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at $168,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,637 shares of company stock worth $2,360,201 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.40.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

