Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $850,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.7 %

Philip Morris International stock opened at $96.16 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.65 and its 200 day moving average is $97.29. The company has a market capitalization of $149.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 98.26%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

