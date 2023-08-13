Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $686,000 Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,925 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,051 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shell by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,084,000 after acquiring an additional 61,737 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Shell by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 49,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. 8.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shell stock opened at $62.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $46.74 and a 12-month high of $63.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.57 and its 200 day moving average is $59.98. The company has a market capitalization of $217.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.67.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $76.02 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHEL. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,992.17.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

