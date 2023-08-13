Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $356,000 Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

TROW stock opened at $112.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.57. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 24.73%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

