Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $272,000 Position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $13,068,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 3,677.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 80,860 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,767,000 after purchasing an additional 81,656 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Akero Therapeutics news, Director G. Walmsley Graham bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.06 per share, with a total value of $1,051,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,236,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Catriona Yale sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total value of $558,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,786.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director G. Walmsley Graham acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.06 per share, with a total value of $1,051,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,236,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,453,700 and sold 200,592 shares valued at $10,429,062. 9.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.40.

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $47.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 20.83 and a quick ratio of 20.84. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $58.38.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Akero Therapeutics Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

See Also

