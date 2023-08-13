Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.72, for a total transaction of $50,165,355.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,544,697,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.72, for a total transaction of $50,165,355.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,179,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,544,697,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 399,783 shares of company stock valued at $156,186,221. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $394.98 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $405.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $388.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.90.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

