Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ ADP opened at $252.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.37. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The stock has a market cap of $104.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 60.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

