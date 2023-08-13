Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 3,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $190.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.58. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $201.99.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

