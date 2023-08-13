Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,666 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $223.69 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.50 and a 12-month high of $237.21. The company has a market cap of $131.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.48.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th were given a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.08.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

