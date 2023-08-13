Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,855,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,299,514,000 after purchasing an additional 508,283 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,535,000 after purchasing an additional 825,223 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 5.3% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,344,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $982,157,000 after purchasing an additional 466,291 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays raised their price target on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.83.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $104.55 on Friday. 3M has a 1-year low of $92.38 and a 1-year high of $152.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.79. The company has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a PE ratio of -36.81, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -211.27%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

