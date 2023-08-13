Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Buys 175 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Accenture by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $309.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $312.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $327.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.93%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.20.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

